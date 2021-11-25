No. 10 Alabama Falls in Final Minutes to Iona, 72-68

ORLANDO – The No. 10/9 Alabama men's basketball team dropped a narrow 72-68 decision to Iona in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational Thursday night. The Crimson Tide held the lead throughout a majority of the contest, however, the Gaels used a 14-3 second half run to take the lead for good.

Alabama was led on the night by Jaden Shackelford's double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while backcourt mate Jahvon Quinerly was the only other player to reach double-digits with 15 in the loss. The Tide also struggled shooting the ball, knocking down just 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from beyond the arc and only 13-of-25 (52.0 percent) from the charity stripe.