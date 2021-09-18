No. 1 Alabama Downs No. 11 Florida in Gainesville Saturday Afternoon, 31-29

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 1/1 University of Alabama football team beat No. 11/9 Florida, 31-29, to win its Southeastern Conference opener Saturday afternoon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The victory marked head coach Nick Saban’s 50th SEC road win at Alabama.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 22-for-35 passing in The Swamp. Jameson Williams was the Crimson Tide’s yardage leader with 61 yards on four catches, while Jase McClellan added 41 yards and four receptions to go with a touchdown. John Metchie III led all receivers in catches with six for 42 yards. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the Tide’s top rusher with 75 yards on 14 carries, including a three-yard rushing score, while also catching a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams recorded a team-high 11 tackles and a game-best six solo stops. Defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis had a first-quarter interception that set Alabama up with a short field, leading to the Tide’s third touchdown of the first period

Placekicker Will Reichard added a 24-yard field goal and four extra points during the afternoon matchup.