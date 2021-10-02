No. 1 Alabama Football Beats No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 1/1 University of Alabama football team recorded its 69th win against an Associated Press Top-25 team since 2008, and its third this season, defeating No. 12/12 Ole Miss 42-21 in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference home opener.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 21-of-27 passes for 241 yards and recorded two touchdowns against the Rebels. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. recorded career highs in both rushing yards (171) and rushing touchdowns (4) against Ole Miss. He is just the second UA player this year to carry for 100-plus yards in a game, joining Roydell Williams.

Wide receiver John Metchie III and tight end Cameron Latu both hauled in touchdown catches on the day. Jameson Williams led all receivers with 65 yards on five receptions, while Slade Bolden was second with 58 yards on four catches.

Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (11) and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (10) both tallied double-digit tackles to lead the Tide, while defensive back Jordan Battle paced Alabama with seven solo stops. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive linemen Phidarian Mathis tallied a sack each against the Rebels.

Placekicker Will Reichard tacked on six extra points during the matchup.