Nissan laying off workers at Mississippi factory

Nissan plans to lay off 700 contract workers at their factory in Canton, Mississippi, Autoblog reported. The plant is where the company manufactures the Nissan Van, as well as the Frontier and Titan pickup trucks.

"Nissan is adjusting production capacity at its Canton manufacturing facility to match market demand and maintain healthy inventory levels," said Nissan spokesman Brain Brockman.

Per Autoblog, Nissan will cut production shifts of Nissan Vans to one from two, and Frontier and Titan pickup trucks from three shifts to two. Approximately 6,500 people work at the Canton plant.

Nissan reported the company sold 50,459 Titan trucks last year. That is significantly lower than the Titan's primary competitors, the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500.