Clear

Ninja Challenge competitor takes us through the course

It's the first year the Ninja Challenge is part of the State Games.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Kip Ragsdale is known as the Viking Ninja. Saturday he competed in the Ninja Challenge during the Alabama State Games. 

He made the course seem easy, catching up with him afterwards though, his actions spoke differently.

"I'm extremely out of breath, that was a really tough course, there at the end I really turned it up, go big or go home, there's no room to play it safe," Kip said. " I don't know if you saw on the rings, but I would have never done that if I wanted to play it safe, I like to go big, I like to put on a show, that's what happend."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events