Ninja Challenge competitor takes us through the course

Kip Ragsdale is known as the Viking Ninja. Saturday he competed in the Ninja Challenge during the Alabama State Games.
He made the course seem easy, catching up with him afterwards though, his actions spoke differently.
"I'm extremely out of breath, that was a really tough course, there at the end I really turned it up, go big or go home, there's no room to play it safe," Kip said. " I don't know if you saw on the rings, but I would have never done that if I wanted to play it safe, I like to go big, I like to put on a show, that's what happend."
