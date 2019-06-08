Ninja Challenge drawing in all the attention in 2019 Alabama State Games

The Ninja Challenge is capturing lots of attention in this year's Alabama State Games.

"This sport is the sport kids want to do because it's so different. Team sports are going down," Co-Founder of the Ninja Obstacle Academy Chris Moore said. "People aren't going into attendants and joining football teams. They want to do things that look cool. They want to be superheros, just like this music playing in the background."

ASF Foundation VP of Internal Affairs Jason Perkins said its the excitement of this sport is what brings people out. "The cheering from the crowd, this is a really fun spectator sport so you need to come out here and watch these ninjas in action."

In its first year at the games, the obstacle course is adding a new dynamic.

"What exceeds my expectations is the abilities that these kids have. Yes it's outrageous. I would never think the 12 to 13 years old's would be executing these obstacles so well, Perkins said.

The competition ranging from youth to adult.

"Full completion on this course, it was just so long, I knew there would be a few things I didn't get," one of the 15 and under competitors Jeffrey Tuggle said after running the course.

Huntsville's home to the only Ninja course in the state. Ninjas from surrounding states are competing this weekend in the Rocket City, and even big Ninja celebrities like Maggi Thorne.

"I've never got to meet a celebrity before and now I have, so it's great," Ninja gold medalist Aubriella Hairston said.

The buzz around the gym? How a Ninja Challenge could possible be put into the Olympics one day.

"Ninja in the Olympic's would blow my mind. I think it's something that people like to watch. You know they have these things were people ski downhill and you have a rifle, I think this is going to be cooler than that," Moore said.

Hairston said she's already started training for the possibility of Ninja being put in the Olympics so she can be in it one day.

People are now thinking about how if the sport is added, then the Alabama State Games would have been one of the first to implement it into the sporting events.

"This being our first year in this sport and already having over 50 almost 60 competitors, that's actually a really big number for a sport like this, the very first test market only had 24 competitors," Perkins said. "So seeing that in Alabama, seeing sports like this make it to the Olympics we want to feel like we were a part of that."