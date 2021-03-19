Nine dogs surrendered during welfare check at Decatur home

Several dogs were surrendered by their owner during a welfare check at a Decatur home Friday afternoon.

This is after Decatur Animal Services received a call on Tuesday regarding concerns about the well-being of dogs at a home in southwest Decatur. Animal control officers responded and spoke with the owner.

According to Decatur police, six adult dogs, three puppies and one deceased adult dog were found at the home. They say several dogs were found muddy and tethered outside, unable to reach shelter from the rain.

The owner was told by animal control officers to move the dogs to a drier location where they could reach shelter and be out of the mud. Decatur police say “animal control observed two animals with what appeared to be minor injuries and instructed the caregiver to take the injured animals to the veterinarian for treatment.”

Officers escorted the owner with the injured dogs to a local veterinarian. They say one of the dogs appeared to have injuries from a restrictive collar and a small wound to its right inner leg. The second dog had a flea infestation and abnormal gait.

They were treated for their injuries and released back to the owner with an after-care plan.

The deceased dog was also taken to the veterinarian, and it was determined to have died from being anemic, possibly because of a parasitic infestation.

According to Decatur police, “On March 17, 2021 during the course of the investigation, animal control officers began exploring different avenues to seize the animals.”

On Friday, the owner agreed to give up all rights to the nine dogs. All of the dogs will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Police say the case remains under investigation, and as of Friday, there is no evidence to suggest any type of illegal dog fighting activity.