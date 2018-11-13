Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nigerian ISP says error caused disruption in Google services

Photo: Ben Nuttall / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 (MGN)

Google's search, cloud hosting and business tools were among the services disrupted for more than an hour Monday.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:50 AM
Posted By: AP

BOSTON (AP) - A Nigerian internet service provider says a configuration error it made during a network upgrade caused a disruption of key Google services that routed traffic to China and Russia.

Before MainOne tweeted the explanation Tuesday, there was speculation the data hijacking may have been intentional.

The type of traffic misdirection employed can be used to spy on or steal data or send it into an internet black hole. Experts say China, in particular, has systematically hijacked and divert U.S. internet traffic. But the problem can also come from misconfiguration.

The vulnerability exploited is built into the internet, which was designed for collaboration by trusted parties not competition by hostile nation-states.

Google's search, cloud hosting and business tools were among the services disrupted for more than an hour Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events