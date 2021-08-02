Clear
Nick Saban's new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years at Alabama

Nick Saban urged Alabama's players to not "waste a failure" when remembering the Tide's loss.

Saban is set to make $8.7 million this year.

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 4:38 PM
Aug 2, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that's worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000.

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

