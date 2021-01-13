Nick Saban wins Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award

Nick Saban won the top award for a college football coach.

The American Heart Association announced Wednesday night that head coach Nick Saban has been named the recipient of the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award.

The award recognizes the country’s top college football coach for his contributions both on and off the field. The award is selected after all bowl games have concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

Saban, who won the Bryant Award in 2003 at LSU, joins former Alabama head coach great Gene Stallings (1992) as past Crimson Tide award recipients.

This season, Saban led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record after securing his sixth national championship in 14 seasons at Alabama on Monday night, thanks to a 52-24 victory over Ohio State. He has coached more games (86) as the Associated Press' No. 1 team than any other active head coach.