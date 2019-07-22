Clear

Nick Saban speaks on mental health in sports

The Alabama Head Coach has had a person on staff to help with players' mental health for more than two decades.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Let's talk about something that is not your typical sports topic, mental health. Last summer Washington State quarterback, Tyler Hilinski, took his life. NBA star Kevin Love has talked about his mental health struggles. It's serious. Nick Saban says he's always been interested in human behavior. The Alabama head coach says for 25 years as a head coach, he's had someone on staff involved with the players' mental health. He says the mental health workers help the players and help his coaches understand the players. Saban says this is important.

"I think this is something we are becoming more aware of, Saban said. "I hear in the NFL they are going to have something like that in every organization now, we've been doing that for a long time and I think it something that's been very helpful to the players."

