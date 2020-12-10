Nick Saban says he will donate plasma to help coronavirus patients, encourages others to do so

After recovering from coronavirus, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said plasma treatments helped him get back on the sidelines and is recommending that people who’ve recovered donate their plasma to help others.

Saban said in a Wednesday news conference that the treatment “worked wonders and it was very, very effective.”

The 69-year-old coach missed the Iron Bowl after he tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. Saban has since recovered and was back at the helm for the Tide’s 55-17 victory over LSU last Saturday. He said the plasma treatments helped him get there.

“I think it’s important that people really understand how helpful this can be."

The six-time national champion said his plasma treatment took about two hours total, including a period of observation to make sure he wasn’t experiencing any reactions.

“I did my tips and reminders that I always do when I was sitting in the hospital and didn’t really skip a beat. They had a nice little desk for me so I could work,” he explained.

Citing the need for it, Saban encouraged those who have recovered from coronavirus to consider donating their plasma in an effort to help those who need it. He said even he will do it.

“As soon as I’m eligible to be able to do that, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna give my blood plasma so it really can help somebody else so that maybe they don’t have the issues and problems that create some really serious sickness and sometimes fatalities.”

According to the Red Cross, in order to qualify to donate plasma, you must have a prior, verified diagnosis of coronavirus and now be symptom-free. You must also be in good health, at least 17 years old and weigh over 110 pounds.