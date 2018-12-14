Nick Saban releases statement on status of D.J. Durkin

We are finding out more about D.J. Durkin, the ex Maryland Coach's, role with the Crimson Tide.

According to ESPN, Durkin is only offering input ahead of Alabama's matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

Nick Saban released a statement Friday on the matter.

"D.J. Durkin is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint. He has not been hired in any capacity at The University of Alabama. He is simply observing our operation as many other coaches have done through the years."