Nick Saban releases statement on status of D.J. Durkin

Ex-Maryland coach involved with The Tide.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 9:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 9:59 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

We are finding out more about D.J. Durkin, the ex Maryland Coach's, role with the Crimson Tide.

According to ESPN, Durkin is only offering input ahead of Alabama's matchup with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. 

Nick Saban released a statement Friday on the matter.
"D.J. Durkin is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint. He has not been hired in any capacity at The University of Alabama. He is simply observing our operation as many other coaches have done through the years."

