Nick Saban reflects on deadly tornadoes ten years later

April 27, 2011, the day that changed Tuscaloosa forever.

A town known for its football turned into absolute destruction after deadly tornadoes ravished the area.

It's been ten years since that day, but Nick Saban and those who lived through the storms won't forget how the day felt anytime soon.

In a press conference Tuesday, Saban said he still remembers driving home and housing twenty of his daughter's sorority sisters as they all took cover.

While he was with them, Saban was constantly thinking about his players who were sheltering from the storm where ever they could.

"It was a pretty anxious time to be honest with you, that anxiety didn't let up until the next day when you can access the damage, Saban said. "One of our players lost his girlfriend, something difficult for the players to deal with, but there was a tremendous response to help people in the community," Saban said.

The player Saban is talking about is Carson Tinker. The Bama long snapper who's house got destroyed, kililng Ashley Harrison.

The team had to come together, supporting each other and Tuscaloosa. After the storms Saban and Mrs. Terry promised to build 13 houses- one for each national championship. They're still building houses through Habitat for Humanity.