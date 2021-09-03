Nick Saban ready to start 2021 season

At Alabama, assistants come and go, but the leadership at the top has remained the same since 2007.

Nick Saban's record speaks to the kind of leader he is.

His tide teams took home national championship trophies in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Can he do it again with this 2021 tide team?

"Every team sorta defines itself by the identity they create, for the toughness the discipline, the intangibles they play with," Saban said.

Saban started his 15th season at the preseason number one.

"I think action is what we're really looking for here, I think it conquers anxiety other things, I think it starts with your preparation." Saban said.

It's the sixth time Alabama has started the season number one during Saban's tenure.

"The season is going to create tremendous challenges every game, we have a lot of losable games, a lot of challenges out there where we're playing at home or on the road," Saban said.

Fans are happy Saban's on the sidelines, he's not going anywhere either.. Back in June he signed a contract extension that will keep him at the capstone through the 2028 season.