Nick Saban busts a move

(AP) - Nick Saban’s postgame dance during Alabama’s celebration of a big win was short-lived, then it was back to business. A video of the second-ranked Crimson Tide coach’s dance moves after that 41-24 win over No. 4 Georgia made the Internet rounds. It only lasts a few seconds before a grinning Saban stops and proclaims, “Great win.” While Saban wants players to savor the victory his attention quickly turned to the Tide’s visit Saturday to rival Tennessee and what comes next.