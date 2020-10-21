(AP) - Nick Saban’s postgame dance during Alabama’s celebration of a big win was short-lived, then it was back to business. A video of the second-ranked Crimson Tide coach’s dance moves after that 41-24 win over No. 4 Georgia made the Internet rounds. It only lasts a few seconds before a grinning Saban stops and proclaims, “Great win.” While Saban wants players to savor the victory his attention quickly turned to the Tide’s visit Saturday to rival Tennessee and what comes next.
Nick Saban
Saban danced after Tide's victory over Georgia.
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:10 PM
Related Content
- Nick Saban busts a move
- Despite loss, Nick Saban says Alabama deserves chance at CFP
- Nick Saban releases statement on status of D.J. Durkin
- Nick Saban Back in his Old Stomping Grounds
- Nick Saban speaks on mental health in sports
- Nick Saban, Greg Sankey, join college football discussion Monday
- Nick Saban cleared to coach Alabama Saturday night
- Saban concerned about defensive depth
- Nick Saban finishes top 10 in Morgan County for US Senate special election
Scroll for more content...