The coronavirus makes it easier than ever for Alabama coach Nick Saban to dismiss a midseason No. 1 ranking.

The Crimson Tide vaulted to the top after an open date when No. 2 Notre Dame knocked off Clemson, which was playing without quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Even though Alabama’s remaining regular season schedule doesn’t seem particularly daunting, it’s still the season of COVID-19 with top teams like No. 3 Ohio State just getting started.

The Tide is scheduled to visit LSU this weekend.