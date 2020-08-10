Nick Saban, Greg Sankey, join college football discussion Monday

Multiple reports are floating around saying the BIG 10 will cancel their football season as early as Tuesday.

The Southeastern Conference hasn't officially released a statement responding to the BIG 10's claims, but

SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, took to Twitter Monday saying "We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told ESPN Monday he wants to play for the players sake.

The ESPN article quoted him saying "The players are a lot safer with us, than running around at home."

Players with North Alabama roots have given their stance on the season, all in favor of playing ball this fall.

James Clemens alum, and Alabama defensive end, LaBryan Ray tweeted #WeWantToPlay, along with Mississippi State linebacker and Florence grad Erroll Thompson.

Even Chip Lindsey, the head coach at Troy who played high school ball at Bob Jones tweeted Monday he and his players have met and they are on the same page and want to play football.

Players from all power 5 conferences released a statement Sunday night asking to play and asking for mandated safety measures for every school.