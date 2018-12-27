Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Nick Saban Back in his Old Stomping Grounds

The Alabama Head Coach used to call South Florida home, but many people from around here are still not too found of the Crimson Tide coach.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

It's been 11 years since Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban decided to leave his NFL job with the Miami Dolphins. Saban was head man in charge for nearly two years in Miami Gardens, and after telling Fins fans he would not be taking the job in Tuscaloosa, he turned his back and headed for Sweet Home Alabama. 

Even though it's been so long since Saban left, many local fans hope Alabama loses Saturday to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl because they do not like the Tide head coach. Ironically, Saban said Thursday during Alabama's Media Day some of his best memories are in South Florida.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events