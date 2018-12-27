Nick Saban Back in his Old Stomping Grounds

It's been 11 years since Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban decided to leave his NFL job with the Miami Dolphins. Saban was head man in charge for nearly two years in Miami Gardens, and after telling Fins fans he would not be taking the job in Tuscaloosa, he turned his back and headed for Sweet Home Alabama.
Even though it's been so long since Saban left, many local fans hope Alabama loses Saturday to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl because they do not like the Tide head coach. Ironically, Saban said Thursday during Alabama's Media Day some of his best memories are in South Florida.
