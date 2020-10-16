Nick Saban 2 negative coronavirus tests away from Alabama’s sidelines against Georgia

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban is two negative coronavirus tests away from being allowed on the sidelines for the Crimson Tide’s Saturday night game against Georgia.

Saban tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, the team’s head athletics trainer confirmed on Friday.

“For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing,” Jeff Allen said in a Friday afternoon news release.

“He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Saban announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. (Read more here)

The university has not confirmed if Saban was tested for coronavirus on Friday, and if any test came back as positive for negative.