Nice start to the workweek, rain chances return the rest of the week

A cold front moved through North Alabama early Monday morning bringing a nice break from the pop-up afternoon storms today.

This cold front doesn't bring an actual cool down to North Alabama as highs will remain in the low 90s this afternoon. But the drier and less humid air behind it will bring comfortable conditions. This evening will be very pleasant for mid August standards as lows drop into the upper 60s. Be sure to get outside the next two days. North Alabama does not see these kind of breaks in the summertime humidity very often. Enjoy it while you can because the break does not last long!

More humid air returns to the area by Wednesday. Daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms will once again be back in the forecast as a result, with the most widespread storm chances by Thursday and Friday. Decent amounts of cloud cover mid to late week will keep our highs slightly below average in the upper 80s, but the return of the humidity means the "air you can wear" will be back in full force across North Alabama. Storm chances continue into next weekend.