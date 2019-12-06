Nice start to the weekend, showers return Sunday

A fast moving system brought mostly light rain to North Alabama Friday with even some areas staying completely dry. Clouds will linger overnight and into Saturday morning but we will remain dry. Enough clearing will lead to periods of mostly sunny skies Saturday.

Showers do return to North Alabama Sunday but many areas may remain dry through the afternoon. Best chances for rain will be east of I-65 and in the evening hours Sunday. Rain chances do pick up Monday through Tuesday. Some thunderstorms are possible late Monday and into Tuesday morning but severe weather is not expected.

Something to keep a close eye on Tuesday will be cold air quickly racing into North Alabama Tuesday night. This cold air may catch up to the lingering moisture and allow for rain to switch over to snow. Significant accumulations are not expected but a dusting will be possible especially for areas closer to Jackson County.

By sunrise Wednesday we're back to mostly sunny skies but it will be cold. Highs on Wednesday may struggle to reach the mid 40s.