Pleasant weather to start a warm workweek

Parts of North Alabama saw a hard freeze Monday morning: several hours in the mid to upper 20s. Decatur bottomed out around 25°. Be careful with sensitive plants and garden planting. Damaging freezes & frost are still possible into April.

The same clear skies that allowed for the overnight temperature drop now bring the rapid warm up through mid-afternoon. By noon today, many areas will already be in the mid-60s with light south winds.

Just few more clouds Tuesday but still warm with highs near 70. By Thursday we may see a few spots chasing 80° for the first time in 2021.

Rain chances do return Saturday with a line of showers from out of the north. The higher concern will be Monday with the main cold front from out of the west. Ahead and along the cold front could bring thunderstorms. Still too early for specific on severe threat.