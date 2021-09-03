Nice start to Labor Day Weekend, next cold front arrives Sunday

Get ready for another great afternoon Friday, full of warm sunshine and humidity is still unseasonably low. It'll be almost perfect for Trash Pandas' baseball and high school football with temperatures in mid-70s by sunset.

The weather is great heading into the holiday weekend...the same can't be said about Sunday and Monday. A weak cold front will be approaching, bringing scattered showers and storms but not much in the way of cool air. Sunday doesn't look like a washout, although this front really slows down by Labor Day. This looks to keep showers in play to close out the holiday weekend, unfortunately. Another weak front rolls through mid-week, so get ready for highs to stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s for at least the next several days.