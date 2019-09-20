Clear

Nice finish to the week, dry through this weekend

Afternoon highs only manage to reach the mid 80s for North Alabama Friday. Gusty southeast winds will drop off through this afternoon.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The concern through the early afternoon Friday will be the gusty southeast winds.  With the dry conditions in place a new fire could spread very quickly in the gusty winds.  Winds will drop off as we approach the hottest part of the afternoon and will remain below 10 mph by tonight.

Today will likely be the bottom for temperatures for the next 7 days and possibly beyond.  After mid 80s Friday we will be closer to 90 by Sunday and into next week.  Rain chances remain very low the next 7 days.  Some pop-up showers and storms are possible early next week but most areas will remain dry.  Most of North Alabama will pick up less than a 0.10" of rain the next 7 days.

