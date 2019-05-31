Nice finish to May

For the last 10 days Huntsville warmed to or above 90 each afternoon. That streak ends today with highs only reach the mid to upper 90s in the Tennessee Valley.

Not only will it be cooler with mostly sunny skies today but we will also see lower humidity as drier air moves in from the northwest. We can't completely rule out some pop-up showers and thunderstorms the next few days but most areas will remain dry.

Recent forecast models have been trending wetter by the 2nd half of next week. This will bring much needed rainfall after 2-3 weeks of mostly dry weather in the Valley.