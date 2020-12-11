Nice Friday, Wet Satruday

Wonderful weather continues to wrap up the work week. Despite increacing clouds in the afternoon, all is dry across north Alabama. Also, temperatures head close to 70 degrees again.

By tonight, a system out west approaches, helping to amp up gusty winds to 20mph and delivering rainfall. Periods of rain are exepected Satruday morning with a brief thunderstorm possible. Most of the wet weather exits the region Satruday afternoon with highs remaining in the 60s.

Sunday looks dry and cooler as highs reach the 50s. However, a second system rolls in at night to Monday morning. A quick burst of rain is possible with much colder air wrapping in. Yes, it is possible a few areas may see wet snowflakes mixing in at the tail end. No accumulation is expected, and the chance of seeing snow is slim.

Following thr second system, most of next weeks shoudl be dry and much colder. Highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and lows below freezing. At least the sunshine makes it look nice.