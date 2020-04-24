Next thunderstorm threat by Saturday afternoon

Low clouds and even some pockets of drizzle bring lower visibility for the higher elevations Friday morning. By lunchtime and Friday afternoon these low clouds will slowly erode, break apart and clear for North Alabama. Highs warm to the low 70s Friday with many areas seeing partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Our next system will begin to toss light showers into North Alabama around midnight tonight with widespread rain arriving before sunrise Saturday. The first wave of rain will exit by the late morning Saturday, allowing for some sun and warming in the early afternoon. This may be enough to destabilize North Alabama just as the cold front moves through our area Saturday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas east of I-65 in a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. The thunderstorm threat will likely come to an end by the late afternoon hours Saturday with lingering sprinkles and showers through the evening.