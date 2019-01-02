New year to bring major economic growth to Decatur, officials say

A new year is bringing an economic boom for the City of Decatur and Morgan County.

City and county leaders say they expect a lot of growth in 2019, and businesses told WAAY 31 they are ready for it.

WAAY 31 spoke with the owner of Josie's Mediterranean Cafe on 2nd Avenue in Decatur and learned he's more than excited about what the growth could mean for his business.

“Offer our clientele the best service that we can and the freshest products that we can in our dishes," John Wheat said about his restaurant's goal.

Wheat is the owner of Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe in downtown Decatur, and he says, while his business has only been open since August, they’re doing well.

“We think that we are on to something and business is good, but it could be better always," he said.

And that’s the hope he has for 2019.

With jobs coming to the area from the expansion of Hexcel and GE, and the new Mazda-Toyota plant being built nearby, Wheat says he and his staff are thrilled.

“We’re very excited about 2019 and the future that’s coming," he said. "We just hope that we’re able to convince them to move to our lovely town of Decatur.”

Wheat said he’s most excited about the project that’s underway right across the street from his restaurant.

“We’re looking forward to the Cook’s Museum," Wheat said. "It’s supposed to open in the spring, and that’s a one-way street that will empty out at our front door step.”

The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce told WAAY 31 that museum is expected to bring lots of tourists, meaning more business in Wheat’s eyes.

“We anticipate a little more lunch business than we’ve had," he said.

WAAY 31 asked Wheat if there were any other ways he plans to increase business in the new year and he said he feels pretty confident they’re on the right track.

“I hear often from clientele that come in that they really like the vibe and the feel, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve started out doing and hope that we’re doing the right thing," he said.

City officials told WAAY 31 they believe the planned road construction projects and the fact that their schools recently received good report cards from the state will also help bring people into the City of Decatur.