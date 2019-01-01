New year brings new laws in effect for Alabama

Seven new laws are now in effect here in Alabama. One of the seven laws is for an income tax irrigation credit. Another will impact the licensing of insurance producers, but when you look at the language used in these laws it is incredibly complicated to understand.

Daniel Wright of Huntsville told WAAY 31 he would like to see laws written in a way for everyone to understand, "It's very frustrating, because they write these cloud covered phrases that are very vague and left open to interpretation," said Wright.

WAAY 31's Political Analyst Dale Jackson said there is a reason why bills can be confusing for everyday people, "It's not written for your average Joe. It's written for lawyers and things of that nature, because thats the way things have to be done, because that's how it has to be done, because eventually it will end up in front of a court if someone doesn't like what happens and it has to be defended," said Jackson.

In Jackson's estimation, all seven new laws that went into effect Tuesday won't have a big impact on the typical Alabamian. That's because it was an election year in 2018 and law makers traditionally pass non-controversial bills to avoid political backlash, "The stuff where there's not rallies and stuff gets done it is done because a lobbyist knocks on a door and says 'here's a problem we had,'" said Jackson.

2019 is the year after the election, so we should expect big new laws to be tackled this year, "This is where you take your big swings. This is where you try to get the furthest, biggest stuff, you possible can," said Jackson.

Wright would like to see politicians take those types political risks all the time, "I think if we have people who are paid with tax payer money in Montgomery, and even locally here in Huntsville, they should be taking care of important business all the time and not just trying to watch for their next vote," said Wright.

Jackson said big legislation on a possible gas tax increase and on a possible lottery are the two big things people need to pay close attention to this year in the Alabama Legislature.

Here is a synopsis of each new law in Alabama:

Act 2018-468, HB260, amends Section 40-18-342 of the Code of Alabama 1975, relating to the income tax irrigation credit, to provide that a taxpayer is entitled to claim one credit during tax years 2011 through 2017, and one credit during tax years 2018 through 2022.

Act 2018-125, HB72, substantially revises and replaces the Alabama Partnership Act, now appearing as Chapter 1 of Title 10A of the Code of Alabama 1975, to provide that the existing procedures for formation, powers, governance, and dissolution are applicable to limited liability limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, foreign limited liability partnerships, and foreign limited liability limited partnerships that function in the state. The act also repeals Section 10A-1-7.33 and Chapter 8 of Title 10A, comprised of Sections 10A-8-1.01 to 10A-811.04, inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, and adds Chapter 8A to Title 10A of the Code of Alabama 1975.

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 1, 2019.

Act 2018-196, HB125, amends Sections 27-8A-1 and 27-8A-2, Code of Alabama 1975, relating to the licensing of insurance producers and service representatives by the Department of Insurance, to: (1) specify that insurance producers and service representatives are required to complete any continuing education requirements prior to renewing a license; (2) delete the authority of the Commissioner of Insurance to grant a three-month extension to comply with the continuing education requirement; and (3) authorize the Commissioner of Insurance to assess a fine in lieu of suspension of a license for certain violations.

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 1, 2019

Act 2018-402, SB289, amends Sections 37-8-52 and 37-8-53, Code of Alabama 1975, to increase the area where heavy machinery and equipment are prohibited from operating in proximity to high voltage overhead conductors of electricity from six feet to 10 feet away from the conductors of electricity.

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 1, 2019.

Act 2018-403, SB337, substantially amends Chapter 8A of Title 35, Code of Alabama 1975, the Uniform Condominium Act, to: (1) further provide for the creation, management, and termination of a condominium association; and (2) further specify the rights of a developer and the unit owner with regard to a condominium that is part of a condominium association.

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 1, 2019.

Act 2018-519, HB163, is the Alabama Uniform Trust Decanting Act. The act: (1) gives the authorized fiduciary of certain trusts decanting power (the power to modify the trust either directly or by distributing assets to another trust while still carrying out the material purposes of the settlor and protecting the beneficiaries of the trust); (2) provides for the fiduciary duties of the authorized fiduciary and provides procedures for an authorized fiduciary who exercises the decanting power; (3) provides notice requirements and circumstances that would involve the Attorney General or the courts with respect to the decanting of certain types of trusts; and (4) provides limitations and restrictions on the exercise of the decanting power and authorizes under certain circumstances the decanting of trusts for the care of an animal.

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 1, 2019.

Act 2018-549, SB209, amends Sections 40-18-360 and 40-18-361, Code of Alabama 1975, relating to tax credits for private intrastate adoption, to change name of the term private intrastate adoption to private adoption, and revise the definition of the term to provide that the birth mother and baby do not have to reside in the state.

EFFECTIVE DATE: For all tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2019.