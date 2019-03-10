New week starts dry, but more rain on the way

We have our next weather maker in our sights. It's a storm system swirling off the coast of California Sunday evening. It will track eastward and weaken over the Southern Rockies, which is normal. It will take shape again on Wednesday as it tracks out of the Rockies and into the Great Plains. The storm system will intensify over the Plains and track toward us.

For us, the rain arrives in the form of spotty showers on Wednesday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will grow more widepsread Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Those storms can bring another round of heavy rain -- on the order of 1-2 inches. We do see some early signs that one or two severe thunderstorms are possible. A lot can change between now and then, so be sure to monitor new information over time as this storm system evolves and develops and tracks close to us.

The next 24 hours will be quiet. Clouds will filter any little bit of sun we get. A stray light shower can't be ruled out, but widespread rain is unlikely. Temperatures will warm from mid-40s on Monday morning and warm into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.