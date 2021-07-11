New week, same weather: showers and storms not going anywhere

After a wet start to the morning for parts of North Alabama, more showers and thunderstorms have developed this afternoon. Everyone technically remains under an Isolated risk to see severe storms through this evening. The rain and cloud cover from this morning should help limit the severe potential, but any storm through sunset can still produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms continue this evening and overnight, but will not be as widespread as what we have seen this afternoon.

The weather is very much the same to kick off a new work week. Showers and storms will be dotting the map across North Alabama all day Monday. Storms tomorrow afternoon could once again be strong to marginally severe. High pressure starts to build back in from the east by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will lessen our coverage of showers and storms, but there will still be plenty of moisture in place for pop ups to develop during the afternoon hours each day. An additional inch to inch and a half of rain will be possible this week. Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain will need to be monitored for flash flooding concerns. Water rises in area creeks and rivers will also be possible. High temperatures in the mid 80s to start the week will creep up to near 90 by midweek.