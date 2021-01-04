Clear

New vaccine numbers expected today

The Alabama Department of Health is expected to update it's Coronavirus vaccine distribution dashboard.

Early Monday morning the dashboard showed that so far 20,354 vaccines had been administered! When it updates will give us a better idea of the number of Pfizer and Moderna doses administered across the state last week!

Right now, Alabama is in phase 1A of vaccine distribution. That means that vaccines are mostly going to health care workers. Long-term care residents started to get vaccinated towards the end of December. Next comes phase 1B, but according to the department of health website there is no timeline on that next step it depends on vaccine supply. 

Across the state line in Lincoln County, Tennessee the health department is at the second level of vaccine distribution. People 75 and older were able to get their shot over the weekend. Across the country, more than 4.2 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine and are half-way towards being vaccinated.

