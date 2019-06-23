New tuition plan announced for the University of North Alabama

The University of North Alabama (UNA) is introducing a series of changes to its tuition model that it claims will reflect the "true cost-of-attendance tuition model for students and parents."

Changes include reducing the number of fees from seven to one and would include that fee in the overall tuition cost.

The impact on students will differ depending on their courseload. In a statement on Friday, UNA officials said students who take 15 hours will see a maxium increase of 4.1 percent.

UNA cites a continuing lack of funding in its statement and said it ranks "9th out of 14 in total cost-of-attendance, which includes tuition plus fees, in Alabama."

It goes on to state that "UNA receives between $10 million and $20 million less annually in state funding compared to peers with enrollments between 5,000 and 8,000 students."

"Despite continued and chronic underfunding from the state, the University remains committed to both a competitive and transparent total cost-of-attendance model and an unparalleled transformational student experience,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

