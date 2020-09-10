A elementary school and high school in Marshall County are better ready to handle a trauma situation thanks to the help of the school resource officer.

There are five new trauma bags at Asbury Elementary and High School.

The school resource officer, Hester Hollis with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said these schools are the first ones in Marshall County to be fully equipped with trauma bags.

The bags include medical supplies including a CPR mask, gauze, ice packs and more.

He said he hopes to get every school in the county fully equipped with these bags.