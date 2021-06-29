Transport company coming to Athens, KC Logistics Inc. looking to hire 100 news jobs

KC Logistics Inc. will transport seats from TBAKI in Athens to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

"A lot of exciting things going on because of the growth of this area," said Mayor of Athens, Ronnie Marks.

The city of Athens approved selling the 12.65 acres to the transport company for $250,000. The facility will be located on Durham Drive within Breeding Industrial Park.

The $250,000 the city receives will go towards the relocation of Jimmy Gill Park. Marks said the growth in Limestone County is exciting and also brings on some challenges.

"How do we utilize funds to build infrastructure, and again how to carry traffic, build roads, and gas lines, water lines, sewer lines, and those kinds of things," said Marks.

KC Logistics will invest $12 million on a new building, tractors, and trailers. The company is also looking to bring 100 new jobs to Athens, but several businesses across North Alabama are struggling to find employees. Marks said the city of Athens plans to help KC Logistics in every way that they can.

"I believe they’ll find the workforce," said Marks. "This is a top-notch company that knows their business, they’ve done their research and they seem to be comfortable with this location and the workforce."

The company plans to set up a trailer on-site to hire employees.

In a statement, the CEO of KC Logistics, Kenyon Calender, said, "We are excited to provide long-term employment to the residents of Athens and to be an asset of the community.”

Marks said plans for the facility are in the beginning stages. In the next 60 days, Marks believes there will be an internal meeting to discuss plans for the KC Logistics site.