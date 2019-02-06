New town homes project met with opposition in Madison

Hundreds of new town homes could soon become a reality in Madison, but the plan is being met with stiff opposition from the Madison City Planning Commission and Madison City Schools. The developer, Breland Companies, is powering forward and looking to get approval straight from city council.

The town homes would be build on 105 acres just west of Kyser Boulevard in Madison. Breland Companies want to eventually build 250-300 town homes on the lot.

Austin Wright has one child in Madison City Schools and overcrowding is a concern for him, "Quality of education is always a concern. We want to ensure the success of our future, right," said Wright.

Madison City Schools told WAAY 31 a housing project like this could spell disaster for their projected overcrowding issue, because they won't be able to build any new schools until 2021 and that's only if voters approve a property tax increase this fall.

A spokesman for Breland Companies said they've thought about the impact on schools. Based on other similar types of developments they believe this project would not impact the district, "95 percent of the people in this development are going to be paying taxes, but not burdening the school system with new children, so this is the kind of thing that madison needs to have more of, rather than less," said Spokesman Joey Ceci.

One Madison Planning Commission member, who voted against the project, doesn't like it for several reasons. Overcrowding in the district is a major concern, "The timing for this is not very well. I would like to have the tax vote behind us before we move forward with anything like a Kyser Development," said planning commission member Michael Potter.

Wright told WAAY 31 he would like to see the city move away from high density projects like this, "I don't think that Madison is a very good city for that," said Wright.

Breland Companies told WAAY 31 they would only build 50 town homes a year starting in 2020 to help ease any blow to the district. The land for the project still needs to be rezoned before this project can become a reality. The Madison City Council will be deciding if it will be rezoned. Sometime this spring the city council will be creating a public hearing to gather input on the zoning change and then voting to approve or deny it.