New thrift store to open in Arab

The coronavirus has impacted everyday life for people here in North Alabama, especially when it comes to finances.

But a new thrift store in Arab is opening in less than a week.

Its mission, to help those hit hardest by the pandemic and give back to the community.

The sounds of a sale, means help for the local community at Caring Heart Thrift Store.

The store's manager, Felicia Jones said she wanted to do more, especially for people who have suffered during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has hit people hard, be it that they were unemployed and didn't have an income coming in," said Felicia Jones, Caring Heart Thrift Store.

Profits from the store in Arab will go to help local organizations such as Kelley's Rainbow Domestic Violence Center, Marshall County Homeless Ministry, and Lamplight Camp for teens of Marshall County.

"I lost one of my childhood friends to domestic violence. He just beat her so much and she just had no way out and she took her own life and that, it just really hit me and so when it all started to come about, I just felt lead, I was like ok one of the things we are going to help is domestic violence," said Felicia Jones, Caring Heart Thrift Store.

Your donations to Caring Heart Thrift Store will be helping people right here in the community and Jones says that she'll still need donations even after opening day to keep these racks stocked.

"It's been really overwhelming with the support that we've had from the community," said Felicia Jones, Caring Heart Thrift Store.

Jones hopes the new store will be more than just somewhere people go to shop.

"I want it to be a place where people say hey I get to go there and I'm going to go there and for it to be more of an outreach of if somebody knows there's a need, send me a message and we'll find a way to fill it," said Felicia Jones, Caring Heart Thrift Store.

Caring Heart Thrift Store will open this Saturday January 30th at 8 in the morning.

It will be open 6 days a week and is always looking for donations and volunteers as well.