New tenant announced for Campus 805 in Huntsville

A new business is getting ready to open up in Campus 805 in Huntsville, Schrimsher Company announced on Thursday. It is called Offbeat Coffee Studio and it will open in March on the first floor of the Stone Center in the Detention Hall. Owner Anna Husband said the coffee shop is set inside a record store where they will play vinyl records and use actual film to take photos for Instagram. Husband also said, “Coffee doesn’t have to be this pretentious, serious, unattainable thing. We want to bring it down to earth a little bit. We want to have the information and knowledge of a coffee sommelier, but we also want fun, quirky drinks.” Offbeat Coffee Studio will be the only coffee shop in the Campus 805 development off Governor's Drive. According to Schrimsher Company, Offbeat Coffee Studio is "one of the inaugural members of Downtown Huntsville’s Craft Coffee Trail."