New storm shelters under contstruction in Owens Cross Roads

People in Owens Cross Roads will soon have a safe place to wait out a tornado.

The county has now installed tornado shelters behind City Hall, visible from Highway 431.

There are two with a connecting walkway.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says the shelters will be able to hold about 300 people seated and more if need be.

He said they were able to get a FEMA grant that made the cost of the shelters minimal. These shelters will be open to the public if there's a tornado or other catastrophic event.

The chief of police explained why the shelters are needed in his community.

“Without these types of shelters, you may have women, children, elderly people who don’t have anywhere to go to get in out of the weather in the event of a tornado, so this gives everyone in the community a place to come," said Jason Dobbins, Owens Cross Roads Chief of Police.

The crew says the shelters should be completed Friday morning and then they will be fully operational.