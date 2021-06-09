New state law will allow law enforcement to catch impaired drivers

A new state law is giving law enforcement more tools to fight impaired driving.

The effort to get the legislation passed was led by a north Alabama family and state senator.

The new law known as "Danny's law" is named in honor of Danny Johnson, an Alabama A&M football player who was killed in a car accident in 2016.

His father said the other driver was under the influence of drugs.

"I had the pleasure of speaking down at the state senate telling them who this bill was for, why we were here, and what it could accomplish and the impact it could have on the people in the state of Alabama," said Danny Johnson, Danny's father.

Johnson said the new law could prevent another family from the same loss he went through.

Once "Danny's law" goes into effect on August 1st law enforcement will be able to take saliva or other samples from drivers they believe are impaired.

Paramedics can also take samples making it simpler to determine if someone is driving under the influence of something other than alcohol.

"And they should understand if I go down that road, we already know about drinking and smoking so, there's a possibility that I could be swabbed for illicit drugs," said Johnson.

Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr sponsored the legislation.

He said Alabama has seen a huge increase in the number of people driving under the influence of drugs.

"In today's world driving under the influence of drugs has surpassed the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol on Alabama's roadways," said Senator Arthur Orr.

And Senator Orr said if a driver refuses a saliva test there are harsh penalties under the law.

"If the individual refused similarly to refusing a breathalyzer test for alcohol the individual will then forfeit their right to drive," said Senator Orr.

Johnson said the work was worth it and that on the day the bill became a law he received an outpouring of support.

"I had about 10 or 15 calls from people all over the state of Alabama. District attorneys, state legislatures," said Johnson.

Senator Orr said it was important to give police officers a tool that gives a quick answer to whether someone is under the influence of drugs or not.