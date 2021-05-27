New specialty clinic opens in Hartselle

People in Hartselle will now have more healthcare options closer to home.

The specialty clinic in Hartselle means people won't have to drive 30 minutes to an hour just to see a specialist.

Cullman Regional's Hartselle Health Park will have an urgent care center and a multispecialty clinic.

The specialty clinic will have rotating medical specialists that come from Cullman Regional.

People can receive care in pulmonology, mental health, and orthopedics at the center.

Appointments are open for patients to schedule.

Now the urgent care and imaging center that are a part of the health park will not be open until the fall of 2021, but people can start going to appointments at the specialty clinic starting next week.