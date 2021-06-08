New softball coach at Sparkman replaces legend

Sparkman Softball gets a new coach. Lindsay Vanover will replace the Senator legend, Dale Palmer who led Sparkman to six state championships.

Vanover comes to Harvest from Montevallo where she's been the head coach since 2015.

Before Montevallo she was at Dartmouth for three seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

Palmer, is retiring. He finished with a 1,059-313 record at Sparkman.