New security measures effective immediately at Point Mallard Water Park, following recent shooting

Decatur city officials announced some new security measures for Point Mallard Water Park after a shooting that happened there a couple of weeks ago.

WAAY 31 learned what the city plans to do to keep this from happening again, and what the park’s visitors think about their plan.

Officials say there will be an increased police presence at the entry gates of the park, as well as safety training for park employees. Some folks say this is great news. Others say it’s not enough.

Savana Cook has been going to Point Mallard Water Park every summer for as long as she can remember. After the shooting, she says her summer tradition has come to a stop.

“That’s something nobody really wanted to happen at Point Mallard,” Cook said. "It made me like really scared. Made me might not want to go back.”

Cook said she wouldn't be continuing her summer tradition until some changes were made.

"More cops. Get people to walk around a lot and check things,” she said.

Decatur police just announced they will be increasing their presence at the park’s entry gates and strategically placing officers throughout the park.

Point Mallard employees will also be trained on how to spot potential threats, whether it be overcrowding or signs of physical danger.

When it comes to the overcrowding issue, Decatur city officials say they will allow no more than 6,000 people at the park at a time, and will have employees making sure crowds are controlled at each attraction.

“Different things that may be bulging out of a person’s pocket or coat, someone’s demeanor and how they act, when they walk in and want to stay in the back,” said Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen. "If there’s a long line waiting around the wave pool, the staff can encourage them to go over to a slide until the line dies down some.”

City officials say they are still considering a bag check policy, as well as metal detectors. However, they would have to get help from the state legislature before that’s possible.

Cook says she’d feel much more at ease if those things were implemented at the park.

“The people who used to go there will come back and say, ‘Hey, look, they’ve got more stuff going on and they’ve got more protection than normal,’” Cook said.

City officials tell WAAY 31 the new security measures will be enforced at the park immediately.