Madison couple, business owners catch scam before it catches them

Scammers are rolling out new ways to target victims every day.

A new scam caught the attention of a Madison couple and made them do some digging before paying up.

Going low-tech, this scam arrived in the mail.

We talked with the folks who got the suspicious letter.

Most officials from utilities companies to banks tell you they wont call if there's a problem..

They'll only send something in the mail.

Well, one couple almost got scammed out of thousands of dollars from a fake notice and want you to know what they learned from it.

"Wow. There's a lot of it going on. I've had 4, 5 other instances where people have tried to swindle me," said Jimmy Fields.

Jimmy Fields has his own trucking business and has been keeping it up for more than 10 years.

He's dealt with a few scamming attempts but nothing like this...

He received a letter in the mail stating the registration for his truck had expired.

If they didn't pay that same day, they would face fines up to a thousand dollars every day it was late.

But something seemed off...

"Janet, my wife, found out. She researched it more and found out. She even called the Department of Transportation and they told her it was a scam," he said.

If his wife hadn't called someone at the federal level to verify the mail was a scammer, they could have paid someone over a thousand dollars.

Now, they want to let people know that scamming attempts are getting more advanced and to be careful.

"Don't just jump in there and pay whatever they want you to pay. Don't do it... Just be careful," said Fields.

Fields told WAAY-31 they are now looking into contacting the Postmaster to see if there's anything they can do to help others from receiving the same thing.