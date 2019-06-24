New safety measures coming to Guntersville Lake HydroFest boat racing competition

New safety measures are coming to the Guntersville Lake HydroFest boat racing competition that will make the event safer for racers and viewers.

WAAY 31 was at Lake Guntersville to break down what you can expect for this weekend's race.

"Last year, we had two classes of boats, boats that craned in and out of the lake. This year, we will have 5," said HydroFest volunteer, Kenny Shifflett. "We're ready for two times the fans this year, compared to what we saw last year."

Shifflett volunteers for the HydroFest boat racing competition and has high expectations for this weekend's turnout. The high-speed competition will feature more racers, more people and more security. There's also a safety problem that is being fixed.

Last year, the race course buoys were being moved around because of the weather, creating an unsafe situation. This year, 500 pounds of concrete will be holding down 50 different buoys across the race course.

WAAY 31 is told the Marshall County Commission approved $10,000 to go toward installing permanent anchors to hold the buoys down.

One event leader said the buoys moving around last year almost led to a crash. Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said he likes the change.

"Another thing is for the safety of the boats, so they can see where they are going, know what to do, what the circumstances are in front of them, so those are critical as well," said Peterson.

He says there will be up to 300 public safety workers a this weekend's event. Firefighters, law enforcement and EMS teams from the federal level to the county will oversee the race.

Peterson says they can't go into too much detail, but they are even using security measures from the Talladega Superspeedway.

Shifflett says there are also new rules when it comes to watching the race from your boat on the water.

"This year, the boating is a little bit different. We cannot open the waterway. It closes at 7 in the morning due to the volume of racing boats, high-performance boats on the water," said Shifflett.

He says it's too dangerous for boats to be coming in and off of the water while high-speed races are going on. The boat pits open up on Friday for the weekend races.

Guntersville police say there have been some minor gate changes for the public.