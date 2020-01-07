Clear

New robotics training program launches in North Alabama

The new program will launch at the Robotics Technology Park across from Calhoun Community College's Decatur Campus and it will train employees to work side by side with robots.

Alabama's workforce training agency, AIDT is launching a new training program in Limestone County on Tuesday.

Officials say robots are becoming more intelligent and employees need to learn how to interact with them. The training uses the latest manufacturing technologies, including 3-D printing and unmanned robots.

Workers will learn how to program these robots, but leaders say robots won't be replacing humans on the job anytime soon.

"Those automated save on the human body repetition work, but they still need the humans to tell the robots what to do and to fix the robots when they break, and to be able to do the maintenance that needs to be done," said Kristi Bain with AIDT.

The program will launch Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will also be announcing more positions they will be hiring for. We will bring you more specifics on these jobs as soon as we can.

