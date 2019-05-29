New road projects designed to help congestion on Balch Road

Road improvements on Balch Road will be completed a year from now, according to Breland Companies, who is paying for the work that ncludes two new roads through their Clift Farms development.

WAAY 31 did some digging to find out what is going to happen with the road following the deadly accident Tuesday that killed 71 year old Linda Bippen and her 6 year old grandchild.

People who live at the corner of Balch Road and Moore Street told WAAY 31 Balch Road can be dangerous because of traffic congestion and people speeding. Breland Cmpanies is putting a light at that corner as part of their planned work.

Bessie Noble built her house on Balch Road in 1979. She's seen the road change a lot, "when i moved here the kids could play in the street, but I wouldn't dare let one go out there now," said Noble.

That is because of the increase in traffic, "it's just a constant stream. This is every day," said Noble.

Ruby Moore lives right next to Balch Road. She's excited about the changes, "it has gotten even more worse than it has ever been," said Moore.

One of the major roadway changes is going happen at the corner of Highway 72 and Balch Road. They're going to create a 2nd left hand turn lane to help ease some of the backup onto Balch Rd.

"Sometimes the traffic here lately has started backin' up from 72 all the way back to my house," said Noble.

Breland Companies told WAAY 31 the planned collector roads that connect to Balch Road and Wall Triana Highway are designed to help ease traffic flow people here are experiencing.

In total, the road work is $9 million paid for by fees Breland is collecting from homeowners and businesses moving into their development.

When Moore heard about all of the work that is going to be done it was, "a relief," said Moore.

The Madison County Commissioner for the area, Phil Vandiver, told WAAY 31 the commission is concerned about the safety and traffic congestion on Balch Road, but right now they don't have any plans to widen the road to four lanes due to a lack of funding.