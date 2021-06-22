New report shows Alabama ranks 47th in overall child well-being

Alabama ranks 47th in the country for overall child well-being. That's down three spots from 2019 when Alabama came in 44th.

The 2021 kids count report shows that Alabama really struggles in areas of education.

Megan Lewallen was born and raised in Alabama. She said the statistics are not surprising. As a Mom to one biological child and two foster children, she said there's a number of things the state can do to better children's lives. Two concerns, weigh heavy on her heart.

"We have a low birth rate and that contributes to that number," said Lewallen. "We have 6,600 kids currently in foster care in Alabama and about 2,300 homes, so you can see there’s a big discrepancy as far as kids not having enough places for them to go."

Chris Newlin, Executive Director at the National Children's Advocacy Center said other states may give children more opportunities.

"It feels like it's not an even playing field, kids in other states if they have greater access to health services, greater access to education and academic performance," said Newlin.

Newlin said state-wide agencies need to break down each category and come up with a plan in order for the states ranking to get better.

"There are four main categories that they look at in this data that comes up with that ranking," said Newlin. "It’s the child's health, how they’re doing a from an education perspective, and from an economic well-being perspective, and then what the family structure is like."

Education, one of Lewallen's concerns.

"I would be willing to pay more taxes for a better education for all students, not just my own," said Lewallen.

Lewallen suggests money will help a child's overall well-being because more programs can be readily available across the state.

"At no point are we really excelling if you look at all the data points they collect, but we’re in need of making progress," said Newlin.

Newlin said other states may be ranked higher for child well-being because they have higher taxes and more social programming.

The state is ranking in the top five for two categories. Only 8% of high school students aren't graduating on time and only 3% of children are without health insurance in the state.