New recycling carts being delivered this week in Madison County

New 95-gallon recycling carts are headed to a curbside near you this week in Madison County.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

You've probably noticed large recycling carts popping up in Madison County driveways this week.

The City of Huntsville is expanding the service to about 25,000 homes. They're scrapping weekly service, in favor of monthly service.

That's why crews are delivering the roll carts and doing away with the smaller bins. Curbside recycling is available in Huntsville, Madison and now portions of the county like Gurley, Owens Crossroads and Triana.

The new cart program officially starts on August 1st, 2019. You can still sign up here. For the pickup schedule, click here. These carts are larger than the original bins, so if you're physically unable to move the cart to the curb, contact the Alabama Recycling Program at (256) 801-CART (2278).

Motor oil and household batteries will not be accepted curbside with this program, but you can drop them off at the Household Hazardous Waste facility. For hours of operation and more information, click here.

